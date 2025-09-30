Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

