Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). 228,170,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 115,087,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

