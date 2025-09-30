Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of VRT opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

