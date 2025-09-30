Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,033 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

