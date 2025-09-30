BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

