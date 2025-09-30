MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

