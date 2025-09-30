First United Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.