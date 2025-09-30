3,682 Shares in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 14.6%

BATS GSUS opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

