MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,560,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,339,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

