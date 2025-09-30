Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.