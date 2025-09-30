Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

