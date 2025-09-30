Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663,933 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $732,826,000 after purchasing an additional 454,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,831,000 after acquiring an additional 641,158 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $92,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

