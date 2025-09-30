BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 333 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

