Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Holdings Trimmed by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.