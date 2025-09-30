Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Issues Earnings Results

Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genflow Biosciences had a net margin of 778.46% and a negative return on equity of 208.12%.
Genflow Biosciences Trading Down 9.7%
Shares of Genflow Biosciences stock opened at GBX 1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 2.37. Genflow Biosciences has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.30.
About Genflow Biosciences
The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genflow Biosciences
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for Genflow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genflow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.