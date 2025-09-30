Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Issues Earnings Results

Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genflow Biosciences had a net margin of 778.46% and a negative return on equity of 208.12%.

Genflow Biosciences Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Genflow Biosciences stock opened at GBX 1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 2.37. Genflow Biosciences has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.30.

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

