BFI Infinity Ltd. Sells 2,007 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

BFI Infinity Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.3% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

