4,211 Shares in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Bought by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.