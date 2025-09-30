FMB Wealth Management Buys 12,501 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

FMB Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FMB Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.