JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

