Trivium Point Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

