Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

Expedia Group stock opened at $220.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,581,530,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $417,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

