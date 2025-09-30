Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $293.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.