5,496 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $286,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,785. This trade represents a 49.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,935 shares of company stock worth $9,396,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $234.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.