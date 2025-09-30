iShares Gold Trust $IAU is MBA Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

