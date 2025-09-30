TNC Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $421.55 Thousand (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $421.55 thousand and approximately $8.13 thousand worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00007204 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

