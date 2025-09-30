Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $188.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.90.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

