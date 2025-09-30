MBA Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

