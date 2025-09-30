Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,726 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.9%

IBIT stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

