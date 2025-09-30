Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 144.7% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.