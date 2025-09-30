102,886 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PYLD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

