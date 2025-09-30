Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fischer Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $253.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

