Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is FMB Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

FMB Wealth Management increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AVUS opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.