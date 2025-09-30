Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is FMB Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

FMB Wealth Management increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AVUS opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

