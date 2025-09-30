Westhampton Capital LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,736,000 after acquiring an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,088,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CTVA opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.