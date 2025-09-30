DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $82,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.