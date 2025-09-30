Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 222.7% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.