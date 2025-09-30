Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3%

ELV stock opened at $319.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $524.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.38.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.