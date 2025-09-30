Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Westpark Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ENTA stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $324.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%.The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

