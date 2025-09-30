Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,211 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6,001.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 493,572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

