One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

