Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GD stock opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $337.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average of $292.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

