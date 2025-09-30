Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Stock Holdings Lessened by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

