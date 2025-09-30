Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after acquiring an additional 277,926 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,178,000 after purchasing an additional 490,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

