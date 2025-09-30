Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Holdings Cut by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.20.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $553.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $554.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

