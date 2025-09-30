HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 301.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNRX. Jones Trading upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VolitionRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Up 3.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 966,814 shares in the company, valued at $618,760.96. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 171,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,900. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 286,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.