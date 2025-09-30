Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AMETEK stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $186.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

