APENFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.18 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,911.47 or 0.99806543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00335181 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.