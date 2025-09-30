Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

