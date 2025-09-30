Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shuka Minerals had a negative net margin of 1,157.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%.

Shuka Minerals Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of LON SKA opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. Shuka Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Shuka Minerals Company Profile

Shuka Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. The company primarily explores for coal. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Shuka Minerals Plc was formerly known as Edenville Energy Plc and changed its name to Shuka Minerals Plc in August 2023.

