Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shuka Minerals (LON:SKA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shuka Minerals had a negative net margin of 1,157.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%.
Shuka Minerals Stock Down 11.1%
Shares of LON SKA opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. Shuka Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Shuka Minerals Company Profile
