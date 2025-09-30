PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

