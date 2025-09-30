Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALFVY
Alfa Laval Stock Performance
Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.