Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Alfa Laval Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Alfa Laval has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

